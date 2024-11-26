ADVERTISEMENT

Governing system still less efficient than required, says J. Chelameswar

Published - November 26, 2024 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Justice J. Chelameswar address the students at Government Law College during an event commemorating 75 years of Indian Constitution in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Former Supreme Court judge J. Chelameswar on Tuesday expressed concerns over the efficiency of the governing system in the country. Delivering the keynote address at the Constitution Day celebrations, organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Kerala, at Government Law College here on Tuesday, he said even as the country celebrates the platinum jubilee of the Constitution’s adoption, it has to be noted that the country’s governance system is still below the mark of an efficient system.

ADVERTISEMENT

It cannot be termed inefficient. However, it is still less efficient than required, he said while calling for an introspection to find the factors that went wrong. He also cited an example of the encounter killing in Hyderabad in 2019 in which the civil society walked an extra mile to praise the encounter killing by the administration. But it exposed the chinks in the governing system, he said.

He was mentioning the suspicious encounter killing in Hyderabad where four men accused of raping and killing a veterinarian were killed by the police. The people gathered on the site and cheered the incident and even took out marches apart from showering flower petals on the officials involved in the killing. The dangerous trend of civil society approving such acts cannot be agreed upon, he said, adding that the incident is also an indicator for the failure of the system that fails to deliver justice efficiently and expeditiously.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu inaugurated the event. Biveesh U.C., director-general, Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, V.K. Prasanth MLA, former MP A. Sampath, journalist S.R. Sakthidharan, M.S. Irshad, additional secretary, Parliamentary Affairs department, Bindhumol V.C., principal, Government Law College and S. Meenakumari, associate professor, spoke on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US