Governing body of Maharaja’s College, re-constituted

Published - October 27, 2024 09:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The government has reconstituted the governing body of the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, by nominating Dr. K.N. Krishnakumar, former Additional Director of the Department of Collegiate Education, as its Chairperson.

The members of the governing body include Dr. M.S. Murali, Associate Professor, Department of Malayalam; Dr. Jolly V. Antony, Professor, Department of Chemistry; Dr. G.N. Prakash, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics; Anil Kumar V.S., Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Dr. Jayamol K.V., Professor, Department of Statistics; Dr. Sreesha Sasi, Professor, Department of Chemistry; Administrative Assistant of the college; and a representative of Mahatma Gandhi University, who is to be nominated by the Registrar of the varsity, according to an order issued by the Director of Collegiate Education on Saturday.

