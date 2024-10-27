GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governing body of Maharaja’s College, re-constituted

Published - October 27, 2024 09:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam in Kochi. File

The Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The government has reconstituted the governing body of the autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, by nominating Dr. K.N. Krishnakumar, former Additional Director of the Department of Collegiate Education, as its Chairperson.

The members of the governing body include Dr. M.S. Murali, Associate Professor, Department of Malayalam; Dr. Jolly V. Antony, Professor, Department of Chemistry; Dr. G.N. Prakash, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics; Anil Kumar V.S., Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Dr. Jayamol K.V., Professor, Department of Statistics; Dr. Sreesha Sasi, Professor, Department of Chemistry; Administrative Assistant of the college; and a representative of Mahatma Gandhi University, who is to be nominated by the Registrar of the varsity, according to an order issued by the Director of Collegiate Education on Saturday.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:45 am IST

Related Topics

universities and colleges / Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.