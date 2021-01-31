Gouri removed as JSS general secretary

Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS) founder K.R. Gouri has been removed from the post of party general secretary on Sunday.
Sources said that Ms. Gouri had earlier informed her willingness to step aside from the post due to ill health and that the party's State meeting held here on January 30 and 31 accepted it.
A.N. Rajan Babu has been elected as the new general secretary of the party. Although Ms. Gouri vacated the general secretary's post, she has been made the president of the party. She had held the post of the general secretary for more than two decades ever since the formation of the party in 1994. Ms. Gouri did not attend the party meeting due to poor health.
The meeting also entrusted Mr. Babu to hold discussions with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the induction of the JSS into the front and on seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, a section of the JSS leaders opposed to Mr. Babu said that he had backstabbed Ms. Gouri.
