Gouri Amma Foundation award for Cuban rights activist Aleida Guevara

December 26, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Aleida Guevara

Aleida Guevara | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Noted Cuban social worker and human rights advocate Aleida Guevara has been selected for the first award instituted by the K.R. Gouri Amma Foundation. The jury, chaired by former Education Minister M.A. Baby and comprising Binoy Viswam, MP, and P.C. Beenakumari, managing trustee of the foundation, unanimously chose Dr. Guevara for the award for her efforts to rehabilitate differently-abled children and provide debt relief to developing countries.

Dr. Aleida is also an active member of the Cuban Medical Mission that works to improve the health profile of children in Latin America.

The award comprising $3,000, a statuette and citation will be given away by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function to be held here on January 5.

