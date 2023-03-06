Gothra Janatha Bhoosamara Samithi threatens to intensify agitation demanding land for landless tribespeople in Kasaragod

March 06, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Gothra Janatha Bhoosamara Samithi has threatened to intensify their agitation if the authorities failed to fulfil their demand to allot land to landless tribespeople in Kasaragod.

They alleged that the government had not yet completed the process to identify landless tribespeople and those with lesser than 10 cents of land. Though there was a 2001 Supreme Court order to issue at least one acre of land to tribespeople, the government through various schemes had only cheated them and had curtailed the land to 25 cents and less, said M. Krishnan, district chairman of the Samithi.

He said the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government had launched the ‘Ashikkum Bhoomi’ scheme, through which they decided to give 25 cents to one acre of land to tribespeople. About 250 families received the land, but later when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power, the scheme was dissolved, he said.

The LDF government instead introduced the ‘Bhoorahitham Keralam’ scheme and there was an effort to give 20 to 30 cents of land to tribespeople during pattaya melas. It included the land previously bought by the Tribal department during the UDF government. The move was strongly resisted by the Samithi, he said.

Later following protests, the government decided to purchase the land from people who were willing to give land to landless tribespeople. Several people came forward to give over 1,080 acres of agricultural land. However, the authorities had not taken steps to properly verify and approve the land for allotment to tribespeople, he accused.

Tribal Development Officer Herald John said the government was in the process of identifying suitable land. They would soon start the process of issuing land to landless tribespeople. He said that already 269 landless tribespeople had received land. The majority of them had received one acre of land, he said.

The department had at present received 1,827 applications from landless tribespeople. The applications were under scrutiny. In the first phase, the land would be given to landless people. In the next phase, those with less than 10 cents would be issued land, he added.

He said several landowners had shown interest to give land and 105 acres of land had been identified. The district committee headed by the District Collector had decided to have a meeting with the landowners on March 10. The meeting would negotiate the value of the land. Such lands purchased would be added to the land bank for distribution to tribespeople, he added.

Initially, the tribespeople will be given 25 cents of land for the construction of houses and in the second phase the rest of the land will be allotted.

Mr. John said in Panathady panchayat the process to issue 50 cents of land to about 150 beneficiaries had started under the earlier scheme. They had been allotted 10 cents for the construction of houses, while another 40 cents were meant for agriculture purposes, he added.