Goshree isles bus entry issue: actor writes to CM; 350 women to take out ‘night walk’ protest

Traffic congestion in city, Goshree bridges, and the isles will reduce if buses are permitted city entry, says Anna Ben

Expressing dismay at the alleged step-motherly treatment being meted out to commuters from the Goshree islands, actor Anna Ben, who hails from Vypeen, recently shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan complaining about the 18-year delay in permitting entry of buses from the isles into the city.

She narrated her ordeal during college days, when she had to alight at the High Court Junction and board another bus to reach St. Teresas College. Buses from all suburban towns, barring Vypeen and other isles, are permitted into the city. This has resulted in passengers, including children, women, and the elderly, having to wait at the High Court Junction, she said, and urged the CM to see through the alleged vested interests against the city entry of buses.

She hastened to add how the traffic congestion in the city, in the trio of Goshree bridges, and the isles, will lessen if the buses are permitted city entry, thus also lessening carbon emissions.

In the meantime, 350 women, under the banner of Federation of Residents Apex Councils in Goshree Islands (FRAG) and NGOs, will take out a ‘night walk’ from the High Court Junction to Menaka on Tuesday to protest against the inordinate delay in extending the bus services into the city. “There is shortage of buses since all the permitted 650 vehicles are not operating currently. Extending service of buses from the isles would help make up for inadequate public transport in the city as well,” said Anil Plavians, general secretary of the federation.