Gopinath Ravindran reappointed Kannur University VC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 November 2021 21:14 IST

Gopinath Ravindran will continue to helm the Kannur University for another four years.

He was formally reappointed as Vice Chancellor by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for yet another term with effect from November 24.

The decision has come at a time when the university is embroiled in a controversy over its decision to include the wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary of the Chief Minister, on the shortlist for a teaching post allegedly in violation of UGC norms.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), which had raked up the controversy, has termed Prof. Ravindran’s reappointment illegal.

Accusing him of “engaging in nepotism to get the plum posting”, SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar and convener M. Shajarkhan claimed the Chancellor to have been “ill-advised” by his office since the reappointment has been made despite Prof. Ravindran crossing the age of 60 years.

The Kannur University Act of 1996 mandated that “no person who is more than 60 years shall be appointment as Vice Chancellor”, they argued.