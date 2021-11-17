Gopinath Muthukad calls it a day

Thiruvananthapuram

17 November 2021 21:02 IST

Popular magician says he wants to devote time for differently abled children

Magician Gopinath Muthukad has brought down the curtain on a 45-year-long professional career that made him a household name in the State.

Mr. Muthukad who has been instrumental in popularising magic among the masses bid adieu to professional shows to devote time to empowering differently abled children.

The magician, who has been of late involved with special children at the Different Art Centre at Magic Planet that was founded by him, says though shows in Dubai and other places have been coming his way, these would require him to be away for days on end. Also, a lot of time and effort would be needed to research and come up with new tricks and inventions for such performances. He could not focus on magic and devote his energy to the cause of differently abled children at the same time.

“Four years ago, an incident in Kasaragod turned my attention to differently abled children, and the Different Art Centre was set up to train them in magic. Funds for it were mobilised through my shows. Today, the centre has 100 children, and 1,700 applications are pending. I have seen close up the change in the children at the centre in the past two years. So, I made a choice as it was not possible to take forward both simultaneously,” says Mr. Muthukad, the face of magic in the State.

It was a difficult decision for audience reaction and adulation is what matters most to a performer. But he was at a juncture in his life where he felt ready to move on. “It is akin to the decision when I, a farmer’s son, moved from Nilambur to Thiruvananthapuram years ago to pursue magic despite my family not being in favour of it. But at times, you have to take decisions that involve risks.”

At the moment, he is working on his dream project that he hopes will be ready by next year—a universal empowerment centre to provide employment to differently abled children, different sports centre that will train such children for the paralympics, and a therapy centre for children with autism. Eventually, he hopes to raise the Different Art Centre to an institution of global standards, a model for the world.

Remuneration from his shows was being pumped into the centre, but going ahead Mr. Muthukad hopes that sponsors and corporate social responsibility initiatives will support his cause.

The recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award and its fellowship for magic and the winner of the Merlin Award of the International Magicians’ Society has only retired from professional magic. He will always have a trick or two up his sleeve.