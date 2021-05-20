Gopalakrishna Kurup is new AG

T.A. Shaji appointed Director General of Prosecution

Senior High Court lawyers K. Gopalakrishna Kurup and T.A. Shaji will be the new Advocate General (AG) and Director General of Prosecution respectively at the High Court. The decision in this regard was taken by the new Cabinet on Thursday.

Mr. Kurup and Mr. Shaji will succeed K. Sudharara Prasad and Manjeri Sreedharan Nair who have resigned from the posts of the AG and Director General of Prosecution following the swearing in of the new LDF government.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1976, Mr. Kurup had started his practice in courts in Kottayam and later shifted to the High Court. He had served as counsel for the Mahatma Gandhi University, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Cochin Devaswom Board at the High Court. He had been designated as senior advocate in 2010. He has conducted cases involving constitutional, criminal, and labour matters.

Mr. Shaji had his education at the S.N.M. College, Maliankara, and Ernakulam Government Law College. He had been practising in the High Court and other courts since 1986. An expert in criminal laws, he had been designated as a senior advocate in 2012.