Goon’s death suspected to be a murder; lorry driver surrenders

April 10, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a notorious goon who was run over by a tipper lorry near Marayamuttom a day ago. The driver of the lorry surrendered in the Neyyattinkara court on Monday after absconding for over a day.

Renjith R. Raj, 30, of Thottavaram was killed after his motorcycle was knocked down by the lorry at Perumkadavila around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Sarath, who drove the lorry, fled the scene after the incident. His brother Syamlal, who owned the lorry, had been taken into custody soon after the incident.

While Renjith’s relatives alleged foul play in the death, the police soon received leads that indicated the possibility of the incident being a planned one. It soon came to light that Sarath was engaged in an altercation with Renjith prior to the incident. The duo, who were allegedly associates, had apparently fallen out following certain differences.

The Marayamuttom police, who have registered a case invoking Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, will submit an application in the court to seek Sarath’s custody.

Renjith was an accused in the murder of one Vadakara Jose near Marayamuttom in 2015. Two accused persons in the case had died earlier.

