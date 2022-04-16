Goonda corridor in place in State: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that there is a ‘goonda corridor’ from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram as there is a rise in number of communal and political murders and those involving anti-social elements across the State.

Reacting to the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist in Palakkad on Saturday, he said that the police had been a mute witness to violence. The Left Democratic Front government had no moral right to hold its first year in office. The Social Democratic Party of India and the RSS were involved in many communal incidents. Mr. Satheesan alleged that this was a result of the reported “social engineering” experimented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which was nothing but communal appeasement. He claimed that the government had proved to be ineffective in curbing the communal menace.