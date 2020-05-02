As part of the efforts to prevent COVID-19 transmission through contact and identify new cases, the Health Department will use Google sheet for data collection in Chathannur.

Since health workers of the Chathannur Community Health Centre are in quarantine, a parallel squad that includes two health inspectors, five junior health inspectors, five junior public health nurses and 20 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Kariakram (RBSK) nurses will coordinate the activities.

Based on the data they will select symptomatic persons for sample collection. The details of 8,000 residents in Chathannur grama panchayat will be collected in the first phase. The Kollam COVID-10 special monitoring cell will supervise the activities and the technical department will guide the online survey.

After health workers from Chathannur were tested positive, the district administration had opened a 24-hour control room at the PWD rest house in Chathannur. Those who visited the CHC between April 5 and 10 have been instructed to get in touch with the control room. Health officials have traced the contact list of positive cases and if needed the provision for sample collection will be arranged. Currently the department is completing the sample collection of high risk and low risk contacts.

Strict quarantine

Those in the high risk category will be placed in strict 28-day quarantine while low risk persons will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Six persons from Kollam, including two health workers, were tested positive last Wednesday.

The Chathannur CHC, which was closed following the development, will be reopened shortly after completing hospital containment procedures.