Goods trains disrupt passenger train schedules in Nilambur line

Rail passengers on Nilambur-Shoranur route have been miffed by the disruption of train schedules largely because of the presence of good trains on the 66-km section. Several trains were delayed by hours in recent weeks, leading to missing of connection trains for hundreds of passengers.

Railway officials said the passenger traffic disruptions were because of technical snags, including the failure of a loco engine to pull a full-loaded goods train up a rising gradient at Cherukara. They said they were working to address the matter.

The Nilambur-Mysore Railway Action Council (NMRAC) has sought introduction of two more crossing stations and upgrading of the tracks on Shoranur-Nilambur section.

The 66-km section currently has only two crossing stations, one at Angadipuram and the other at Vaniyambalam. For a train that leaves Shoranur, the first crossing station will be after 28 km at Angadipuram, and the second after 55 km at Vaniyambalam.

With five passenger trains and two express trains running on this route, the presence of freight trains is causing traffic disruptions. Although the goods trains to Angadipuram and Nilambur were operated at night and at noon during lean hours, the increase in freight demand has made the Railways insert freight trains between passenger trains.

According to officials, speed restrictions for goods trains are complicating the matter. When passenger and express trains can run at 75 kmph, an unloaded goods train can take up to 60 kmph on this route. But a laden goods train can run only at 30 kmph.

“This is why we have been demanding that the rail line be upgraded immediately. The tracks have to be augmented to meet the increasing passenger and freight traffic,” said Biju Ninan, secretary of the NMRAC.

Although Palakkad Railway Division has been proposing construction of two additional crossing stations in the Nilambur section since 2007, it is yet to get the Railway Board’s approval. The Southern Railway had shortlisted two additional crossing stations in 2019, but been struck by the Board.

“If we get a crossing station at Kulukkallu (14 km from Shoranur) and another at Melattur (41 km from Shoranur), it will be a big relief for the passengers travelling in this route,” said Dr. Ninan.

Hundreds of passengers travelling in this route are depending on connection trains other destinations from Shoranur. Any major delay of the train in this section causes heartburns for the passengers as they miss their connection links.