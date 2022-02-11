Goods train derails in Thrissur

KOCHI

11 February 2022 17:54 IST

Train services in both directions affected

The loco engine and three empty tanker wagons of a goods train that was on its way to Kochi Refinery to load fuel derailed between Puthukkad and Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district on Friday afternoon, affecting movement of trains in either direction.

Many trains have been detained at stations and tracks on both directions, since train movement on the parallel track from Ernakulam to Puthukkad too has been curbed, until certified safe by Railway personnel. Cranes and equipment to rectify and re-install the damaged tracks would arrive shortly at the accident site, official sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Up to five short-distance trains from Puthukkad to the southern districts are likely to be cancelled until the damaged track is restored. Train services are likely to be delayed since they would initially operate on the basis of manual signalling, until the signal system at the accident site is restored, they added. Thiruvanathapuram Divisional Railway Manager R. Mukund reached the spot to help coordinate the restoration efforts.

A goods train that was carrying cement from Shoranur to Aluva and Kollam had derailed at the Aluva railway station yard on January 28, throwing rail traffic out of gear.

Trains cancelled

The following trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled in view of the derailment of the train. Train No. 16301 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express that was to leave Shoranur at 2.35 p.m. on the day, Ernakulam–Shoranur MEMU Express Special (06018) scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 5.40 p.m. and Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express Special (06448) scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 7.50 p.m., are fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU Express Special (06798) that left Ernakulam at 2.45 p.m. was partially cancelled between Aluva and Palakkad and Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express (16325) that left Nilambur at 3.10 p.m. was partially cancelled between Shoranur and Kottayam.