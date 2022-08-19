Goods response to Lucky Bill app: State GST dept.

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 19, 2022 18:39 IST

As many as 13,429 bills were uploaded via the Lucky Bill app in the first three days of its launch, the State Goods and Services Tax Department has said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the app on Tuesday. The details of prize winners selected through daily draws were published on the department's Facebook page.

They would also be notified through the app. Prizes for the daily draws consisted of Kudumbashree gift packets worth ₹1,000 each for 25 winners and Vanasree gift packets worth ₹1,000 each for 25 winners.

The department had also advised consumers to double-check the bill details when uploading bills.

