Goods, heavy vehicles banned on AC Road

Reconstruction work of 24.16-km stretch as semi-elevated highway begins

As part of reconstructing the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road, a total ban on movement of goods and heavy vehicles has been imposed on the 24.16-km road connecting Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Traffic restrictions came into effect from Thursday. Vehicles can use the Ambalapuzha- Thiruvalla State highway as an alternative route.

District Police Chief G. Jaidev said local residents could still commute through AC Road using light vehicles. He said temporary arrangements would be made for the movement of ambulances and light vehicles at places where minor bridges would be demolished. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation would conduct bus services in a limited manner.

Emergency travellers and light commercial vehicles should use the following roads to enter and exit AC Road. They are the Perunna- Muthoor Junction- Podiyadi- Chakkulathukavu- Muttar- Kidangara road; Perunna- Changanassery Junction- Kumaramakari- Kidangara road; Kidangara- Muttar- Chakkulathukavu- Thalavady- Mithrakari- Mampuzhakari road; Mampuzhakari- Mithrakari- Changamkari- Thayamkary- Vezhapra road; Vezhapra- Thayamkari- Champakulam- Mankombu road; Kidangara- Veliyanad- Pulinkunnu- Mankombu Block Junction road; Mankombu- Champakulam- Puppally road; and Puppally- Champakulam- Vaisyambhagom- SN Kavala- Kalarcode road.

AC Road is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at an estimate of ₹649.76 crore. The work was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in October 2020. The project, which is expected to prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season, will be completed in 30 months.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC). Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of nine km will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns.

Five flyovers will be constructed at places prone to severe flooding. Besides, three existing bridges at Kidangara, Nedumudi, and Pallathuruthy will be widened. The Muttar bridge across AC Canal will be reconstructed. Apart from these, construction of nine causeways, 13 minor bridges, drains, ducts, retaining walls, culverts, bus shelters, and road safety features are also planned.

Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 metres.