Good turnout for district-level Skills Kerala event

The Alappuzha round of multi-tier India Skills Kerala 2020 has generated a good response from the youth in the district.

The multi-tier competition held in a range of vocational and non-vocational skills is organised by the Industrial Training Department (ITD) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), both under the State Labour and Skills Department.

Over 300 contestants turned up to compete in over 18 disciplines at Government ITI and Women’s ITI at Chengannur, which hosted the event in Alappuzha district.

A large number of participants turned up for the Kollam district-level event held at Government ITI Kollam, Women’s ITI, and Chathannur ITI are hosting the event in the district.

In the previous edition, competitions were held in 20 skills and this time the number has gone up to 42, which includes 20 academic skills and 22 specialised skills.

Events

Competitions were held in welding, automobile engineering, graphic designing, carpentry, joinery, cabinet making, brick-laying, plumbing and heating, painting and decoration, refrigeration and air conditioning, wall and floor-tiling, electronics, electrical installation, auto-body repair, fashion technology, mechanical engineering, floristry and web designing and development.

The district-level competitions will be followed by zonal events in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode between January 27 and 31. Five participants in each discipline will qualify for the zonal level competitions. The topper and runner-up in zonal event will make it to the State-level finale.

The State-level finale is scheduled from February 22 to 24 at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode.

Prizes

The State-level winners will get ₹1 lakh each as prize money, and runners up ₹50,000. All finalists will get ₹10,000 each.

The State-level winners will qualify for the national competitions and the prize-winning performers at the national round will get an opportunity to represent the country at World Skills 2021 in Shanghai, China.