Good tourist inflow to Idukki centres

Stakeholders expect season to gain strength in coming days

A good number of tourists visited tourism centres in Idukki with the centres being thrown open for visitors on Monday.

The main tourism centres included those under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the ecotourism projects operated by the Forest Department.

Eravikulam National Park (ENP) assistant wildlife warden Job J. Neriamparampil said the park received 301 visitors during the day. He said the flow of visitors to the park at Munnar was expected to pick up in the coming days.

Those working under various tourism projects of the Forest Department were in a crisis after the centres were shut during the lockdown period.

“Most of the tourists were from the State and Tamil Nadu. A few from northern India were also there. We hope that more tourists will arrive in the coming days,” he said.

An official with the Periyar Tiger Reserve said 88 tourists visited Thekkady and 86 of them enjoyed the boating facility there. He said the tourists were given entry adhering to the pandemic protocol. From Wednesday, online booking would be in place to reduce rush before the ticket counter. He said 50% of the tickets for all tourism programmes in the PTR would be issued online.

DTPC secretary Girish P.S. said the tourism centres under it witnessed normal tourist arrival on Monday.

With the apple season on at Kanthalloor and Marayur, fruit farmers also expect more visitors to the farms. Last year, there were no tourists to farms at Vattavada, Kanthalloor, and Marayur. Visitors are allowed inside the farms and the farmers get better income from the sale of apple, orange, strawberry and other fruits.