Good storage in Idukki dam for summer season

Strict adherence to the rule curve level fixed by the CWC helps KSEB in power generation

Strict adherence to the rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) helped in tiding over a situation of a sudden release of heavy volume of water to the Periyar while keeping a very healthy storage for summer season in Idukki reservoir.

The largest hydroelectric project in the State is mainly reserved for power generation during the peak summer season when the demand escalates. A healthy storage during the end of the northeast monsoon would also mean a safe power generation in the coming summer when the State has to purchase power at a high prices from outside the State. The dam meets around 40% the power generation in the State.

Compared to the previous year, the present storage was over 10 ft. As per the data available with the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, the water level on Monday was 2400.42 ft and it was 2,391.84 ft on the same day last year. A dam safety official said that the extra storage would be capable of generating 225 mu of additional power.

The rule curve for the dams in the State was decided by the CWC following the heavy release of water to the Periyar from Idukki dam in August 2018 resulting in flooding of large areas of Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

This year, the rule committee decided to keep the water much below the upper rule level and the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were raised four times to regulate the water level, said a KSEB official.

The Moolamattom power plant of Idukki reservoir witnessed the highest power generation in October, November and in the two weeks of December, said the official.

The power generation has also turned to a normal level now, the official said adding that it was maximum in November.

However, the annual maintenance works of the generators which were done during the monsoon season has been delayed. Presently, one of the six generators has been put on annual maintenance. With the power generation further falling, there will be slot for taking up the maintenance if any, added the official.