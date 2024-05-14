Good show by Kollam schools in CBSE Class X, XII results

Several schools in Kollam registered outstanding performance with hundred percent results in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

St. Gregorios Central School, Karunagappally, bagged cent percent results with 60% students securing distinction and 40% of students securing first class in Class XII.

Fathima Rahuman is the school topper with 96% marks. In the Class X examination, Devapriya S. is the school topper with 96% Marks while 24 students secured distinction and 17 students secured first class.

At Brook International School, out of the 42 students in Class XII, three secured A1 grade in all subjects, with Nevin Noji Vaidyan emerging as the school topper. Among the 69 Class X students, 23 secured a full A1 grade. Umasankari is the school topper in Class X while 100% marks were achieved by 9 students in Malayalam, with one student each excelling in Maths and IT. At St Johns School, Anchal, 123 out of 134 students who appeared for Class X examination secured distinction. While 24 students obtained A1 in all subjects, 17 secured A1 in all four subjects. Deva M. Sudheesh, who scored 99% is the school topper. Out of a total of 92 students from Class XII, 79 got distinction while 11 students secured A1 in all subjects and 4 passed with A1 in four subjects. Saundarya S, who secured 98.8% marks in science is the school topper.

At Sree Narayana Public School, Vadakkevila, Nirmal Davis topped Class XII with 492 marks in science while out of the 268 students who took the exam, 49 secured A1 in all subjects. Three students each in Chemistry and Computer Science, two students each in Biology and Malayalam one student each in Mathematics, Physics and Business Studies secured 100% marks. Out of 230 students who attended the exam in Class 10, Iva Rose Rana secured 493 marks and topped.

While 19 students got A1 in all subjects, 3 students in Malayalam, 2 students in Mathematics and one student each in Science and English secured 100% marks. The PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kollam, also achieved 100% result in both Class X and XII. This year 78 students from Class X and 53 students from Class XII appeared in the CBSE exam while all the students of X and XII have scored above 60%.

In Class X Amrita Suresh bagged first position with 98% and in Class XII R.Harinandan (science) bagged top position with 95.8%. In Class XII commerce Lohith Raj topped with 96.8%. In Class X, seven students got 100 Marks in Sanskrit, 3 students got 100 in Artificial Intelligence and one student got 100 Marks in Maths. At Stratford Public School, Thevalakkara, out of 144 students who appeared for the Class XII exam, 23 students got full A1, 88 students got distinction and the rest secured First Class.

Abhin T. K. (Science) who secured 95% and Satheerthya who secured 95% in Commerce are the school toppers. Among the 98 Class X students, 35 secured full A1 and 59 got distinction.

Muhammed Shadil Shanavas who scored 98% is the school topper. Out of 56 students who appeared for Class XII examination from Navdeep Public School, 12 secured more than 90% marks.

S Harinarayanan (Maths - Computer) is the School Topper with a score of 489 marks (97.8%) out of 500. Among the 103 students who appeared for the Class X examination, 36 students secured above 90%, 80 students secured distinction and the rest qualified for higher studies with first class.

The school topper is Ahmed Shajahan with 492 marks (98.4%). At Divine Public School Sradha S. Pillai of Class 12 (Humanities) Stream secured 97.4% to become the school topper.

While the total number of students is 15, seven secured more than 90%, five secured distinction and three passed with first class.

In Class X, Vani A. S. is the school topper with 95% marks. Among the 29 students who appeared for the exam, 8 students secured 90% and above, 12 students scored distinction and the rest secured first class.

At BR Memorial Central School, Kottarakara, among the total 36 students who appeared for Class XII exam, 19 secured distinction.

Among the 86 Class X students, 9 secured A1 in all subjects and 65 students secured distinction. At Thangal Kunju Musaliar Centenary Public School, Alia Fatima, who secured 98.6% and Mariam Latheef who secured 98.2% are the school toppers in Class X and XII respectively.

At Siddhartha Central School 24 students from Class X secured A1 in all subjects while 69 students obtained distinction and 30 passed with first class.

