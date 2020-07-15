Good show by city schools in CBSE class 10 exam

Thiruvananthapuram

15 July 2020 23:33 IST

City schools put up a good show in the CBSE class 10 examinations the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Sona F. Shukoor with 99.2% secured the first position in Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira. The school had 100% results.

Meenu S.A. secured 99.2% marks to emerge the topper in Dr G.R. Public School, Neyyattinkara. The school had 100% results.

Devika S. Kumar with 99% marks topped Shift 1 at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom. Anamika H.A. topped Shift 2 with 98.4% marks.

Nandana Anand with 99% marks was the topper in Arya Central School, Pattom. Eighty-five students had 90% and above marks.

Jaimy Pandit with 98.6% marks bagged the first position in Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttam. The school posted 100% result.

Adrith Kishan M. of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, was the school topper with 98.6% marks. The school had 100% results.

At Army Public School, Pangode, Vedhika Ghodmare with 98.4% marks was the topper. The school had 100% results.

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil with 98.2% marks was first in St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal. The school had 100% results.

Students of Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, registered 100% results. Rohith S. and Gowri Krishnan M. shared the top slot in the school with 98% marks.

St. Shantal English Medium School, Malamukal, registered 100% success. Sumithra S. was the topper with 98% marks.

Gouri Priya J. with 97.8% marks was the topper at Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira. The school had 100% results.

At Shanthiniketan School, Gouri Renjith secured 97.6% marks to be the topper. The school had 100% results.

Sreejith S. and Ananditha G. Nair shared the top position at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, with 97% marks. The school had 100% results.

Midhuna S with 97% marks topped Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal. The school had 100% results.

Devika R. with 96.8% marks topped St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura. The school had 100% results.

Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, had 100% results. Nandana S.R. was the school topper with 96.6% marks.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, registered cent percent success. Shivani S. Nair bagged the first position in the school with 96.4%,

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, SAP Peroorkada, Lakshmi A.S. is the school topper with 96.2% marks. The school has 100% pass.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pallipuram, secured 100% results. Sandesh J.S. was the school topper with 96%.

Abhiram Shankar S. Nair was the topper at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, with 95% marks. The school had 100% results.

Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, secured 100% pass. Muhammed Ismayil topped with 92% marks.

Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan, Nedumangad, secured 100% success. Theertha P.S. was the school topper with 98% marks.