Good Samaritans shell out wealth from nothing to help flood-hit

When the floods hit the State last year, Aadhi Anoop from Kakkancheri in Kozhikode was involved in contributing, collecting, and transporting relief materials to various camps. Hit by financial constraints, the man, who runs a printing shop, was unable to spare enough money to contribute anything this year.

So, he decided to sell his scooter to a person in the neighbourhood. A part of the amount he got thus was contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, while the rest he used to buy relief materials for a team heading to camps in Attappady.

“Last year, I had some money to spare, but this time, I had no other way. When I posted the image of the scooter on social media, at least a few called me an idiot, but many appreciated the sentiment behind this. We have a relief material collection programme at Ramanattukara. This evening, all of us are heading for Attappady to hand over the materials collected,” says Anoop.

He is also running a campaign online to draw a portrait of anyone who produces a certificate of contribution to the CMDRF. He has already fetched certificates worth ₹12,000.

Even as the State is reeling from a second successive year of destructive floods, several acts by good Samaritans, who have contributed despite their own limitations, have kept the spirits up in the times of gloom.

Cloth-seller Noushad from Vypeen is already a celebrity in social media, after he handed over much of his stock to a group collecting relief materials. Actor Rajesh Sharma who was with the group posted a live video of him handing over sack after sack of relief materials to the volunteers.

“When we leave this world, we cannot take all this with us. So, let us help in whichever way we can. This is how I celebrate Id,” Noushad, who runs cloth business by the street in Broadway in Kochi, can be heard saying in the video. A person from Guruvayur posted a cheque of ₹10,000 addressed to Noushad online, requesting a T-shirt for his son.

Anas from Adoor, a driver-cum supervisor at a company in Nagercoil, put up a Facebook post saying that he is depositing a part of the money he saved up for his son’s cancer treatment, prompting many responses requesting him not to do it.

“My four-year-old son is undergoing cancer treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre. The second course of treatment is set to start this Friday. The treatment costs will be covered under Karunya and we are getting free accommodation from a private trust. But, for medicinal expenses, we need some money, for which we have kept some savings aside. After the floods, I realised that there are many others who are in a much worse situation than us,” says Anas.

Thanks to such contributions, the CMDRF collections witnessed an upswing despite a campaign by some sections against this, with the collection for Monday alone touching ₹2.18 crore at 8.30 p.m.