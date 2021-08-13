Good response to Pookkalam contest

Event will be held in four centres on August 19, 20

The 11th edition of Preethi Power Duo The Hindu Pookkalam Contest, powered by Mangaldeep will be held in four centres, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, on August 19 and 20. The contest, first held in 2007, has witnessed increased participation over the years and has become a top contest of its kind. This time, Pookkalams are encouraged to be prepared by the participants/family members from the comfort of their home adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Prizes

The teams adjudged first, second and third will receive ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 respectively. Ten teams will be given ₹1,500 as consolation prizes. All teams will be given ₹1,000 as reimbursement towards the cost of flowers. There will be also special gifts for all participating teams.

Participants can also join for the best Onam smile contest sponsored by Smile partner K.P. Namboodiri’s Ayurvedics by posing for a click before the Pookkalam made by them. Winners will be given special gift hampers from the sponsor. RKG Ghee is the associate sponsor and Mar Sleeva Medicity, Pala, is the health-care partner.

For details and registration, call Girish (Thiruvananthapuram centre) 94474 50454, Vinod Krishnan (Kochi centre) 90614 52825, Athul Krishnan (Thrissur centre) 94469 92927 and Aneesh (Kozhikode centre) 98472 00442.

Terms and conditions

Only 25 teams will be allowed to participate at each centre on first come, first served basis. Each team should have three to five members, including the team captain.

Natural flowers and leaves alone should be used. Flowers required for the Pookkalam contest will have to be arranged by the contestants. Harmony of colours and shapes and neatness of the Pookkalam will be considered by the jury. The decision of the jury will be final. Family members of the staff of The Hindu and the sponsors are not allowed to participate. Right of selection of the teams will rest with The Hindu.