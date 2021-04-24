Good response to parenting clinics

Thiruvananthapuram

24 April 2021 18:51 IST

Counselling given to issues related to behavioural, emotional problems and domestic violence

The response to parenting clinics started by the Women and Child Development Department in 12 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) blocks in the district has largely been good, with a range of issues coming to light.

District Child Protection Officer S. Chithralekha said cases of behavioural and emotional problems, domestic violence, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) were coming to the clinic for which counselling services and referral services were being provided.

The clinics were launched in ICDS offices in all blocks and the city Corporation at the beginning of February to provide support to adults and adolescents living in unhappy family environments, besides helping with children’s personal and moral development and providing career guidance. A psychosocial counsellor helms the parenting clinics from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on all Saturdays, except second Saturday.

Though the response in some blocks has been slow, overall it has been good, with school counsellors helping create awareness of parenting among the people through various programmes. Asha Raj, a counsellor in the Parassala ICDS, said while the services of school counsellors under the District Child Protection Unit were available in government schools, students in private schools that did not have a counsellor were also visiting the clinics.

Among the cases reaching the clinics were those pertaining to sexual abuse. In such cases, along with counselling referral services were provided to ensure their safety. In cases of parental discord that left children feeling isolated, both parents and children were provided support and counselling. Cases of screen addiction, learning disability, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also came to the clinics.

More awareness of the parenting clinics had to be created among the public for enhanced reach, said Ms. Chithralekha. IEC (information, education, and communication) material on parenting such as brochures was being distributed from the clinics, she said.

There were plans to get school counsellors to visit the community in case they got information through anganwadi teachers or workers about a number of issues in an area or if people in an area were unable to reach the clinic.

The clinics, organised with UNICEF funds, are an extension of the webinars being organised by the department for encouraging responsible parenting.