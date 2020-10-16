Good response to night shelter facility

16 October 2020 18:37 IST

Over 10,000 women and children have used the Ente Koodu facility in the capital and Kozhikode

More than 10,000 people have put up so far at Ente Koodu, night shelters started by the government for destitute women and children to ensure their safety.

The Ente Koodu shelter in Thiruvananthapuram has benefited over 7,000 women and children and that in Kozhikode 3,000.

The shelters that were closed owing to the COVID-19 situation are about to be reopened. The Women and Child Development Department is considering expanding the project to other districts.

Earlier, students, employed women, and other women reaching Thiruvananthapuram or Kozhikode cities for some emergency at night had no option but to wait out the night in the waiting room at the railway station or on the platform. Now, they can head to Ente Koodu with a feeling of complete security owing to the police presence there.

Ente Koodu began near the Kasaba police station in Kozhikode in 2016, and in Thiruvananthapuram inside the KSRTC bus-terminal complex. Watchmen, manager, multi-tasking staff and cleaning staff are employed there.

Women, girls, and boys below the age of 12 are put up for free at Ente Koodu.

Original identity proof that is recognised by the government should be produced at the time of admission. Admission time is from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. If reaching after 9 p.m., the employees have to be convinced about the reason for arrival at that time. Entry is allowed till 3 a.m. depending on capacity. A person can be put up there for a maximum of three days a month. The facility can be used for three consecutive days too. If one needs to stay there for more than three days in an emergency, ₹150 will be charged for each extra day. Free dinner is provided to those who arrive by 8 p.m. Accommodation during the day is not allowed.

Fifty people can be put in the facility that has air-conditioned rooms, kitchen and toilets.

Any complaints about facility or conduct of staff can be emailed to directorate.wcd@kerala.gov.in or contact ph: 0471 2346508.