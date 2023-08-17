Good response to Indradhanush 5.0 vaccination drive

August 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In the first phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, over 75% children and over 98% pregnant women in the target group were vaccinated, an official release issued by the Health department on Thursday said.

According to the department’s estimates, there were 18,744 pregnant women and 1,16,589 children below five years who were either unimmunised or were partially immunised. Under IMI 5.0, 18,389 pregnant women and 87,359 children below five years have been vaccinated.

Even though the first phase has been completed, those who could not take the vaccine during the IMI campaign days due to personal inconveniences can get the vaccine on specified days from a health centre nearby.

The vaccine was administered by 4,171 trained junior public health nurses, in 10,567 sessions. Medical teams also visited houses to create awareness. Malappuram (14,188), Kozhikode 10,034) and Palakkad (11,810) had the maximum number of children below five years who received the vaccine.

Next phases

The second phase of IMI 5.0 will be from September 11-16 and the third phase, from October 9 to 14. In each phase, immunisation will be done on six days from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m., including the regular immunisation days. Sundays and public holidays have been avoided.

The Health department appealed to all to make use of the opportunity to vaccinate children and pregnant women.