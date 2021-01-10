Good progress for LIFE project at Paravoor

ALAPPUZHA

10 January 2021 23:11 IST

The housing complex is being constructed on 2.15 acres of land for 156 families

The construction of an apartment complex as part of the third phase of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission at Paravoor here is making good progress.

The housing complex is being constructed on 2.15 acres of land for 156 families. The foundation stone for the complex with two seven-storey blocks was laid by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in March 2020. However, the work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piling work

Officials said that 75 per cent of the piling work of one of the seven-storey blocks had been completed. P.P. Udaya Simhan, district coordinator, LIFE Mission said that prefabrication method was being used to build the complex.

Advertising

Advertising

“The construction of the apartment complex will be completed in six months,” he said.

Each seven-storey block will have 78 flat units. The 500-sq.ft. units will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, hall, among other facilities. Besides, a hi-tech anganwadi, rainwater harvesting facility, solar plant, drinking water facility, waste treatment system, park, parking space will be set up. The total cost of construction is estimated at ₹35 crore. The apartment complex is aimed at providing houses to those who have neither a home nor land.

Earlier, the State government accorded administrative sanction for construction of four apartment complexes in different parts of the district in the third phase of the project. Apart from Paravoor, housing complexes will be constructed at Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannancherry. The foundation stones of Pallippad and Mannancherry complexes have already been laid.

The complexes in Pallipad and Mannanchery have been constructed in the land provided by the respective panchayats. Each complex could house 44 families. The complex at Thazhakara will be constructed in revenue land, which could accommodate 140 families. Apart from this, houses are also being constructed under cluster/housing complex schemes in the district as part of the third phase of the LIFE Mission.

17,500 houses

Mr. Udaya Simhan said that more than 17,500 houses had been constructed under LIFE Mission in the district so far. In the first phase of LIFE Mission, the government had undertaken the construction of incomplete houses under various schemes, whereas in the second phase, it provided homes to land-holding homeless.