Good patronage for unhealthy snacks

Roadside counters selling fried snacks have increased across the State with the people offering blind patronage without caring about the lasting ill-effects of those cheap but tasty delicacies.

People have been taking pride in making those fried snacks in bulk. A village near here has even a place called Samoosapadi, where samoosa is the most prominent fried snack of a cottage industry.

In spite of the frequent warnings by health watchers, roadside fried snack business is thriving illegally in the State. All of them sell a wide variety of fried items like samosa, pokoda, parippu vada, ulli vada and pazham pori. And none of them is good for health, vouch health officials.

As they are served hot and cheap, often for an affordable price of ₹10 apiece, youngsters end up eating them in multiple numbers. Health experts say that most oils, when heated, can turn harmful for the human body.

Discarded oil

Most roadside kiosks selling friend snacks have been found to be using the cheapest of oil available in the market. Some of them have been found to be using the same oil again and again. Some are found to be collecting the used oil discarded by big restaurants.

“These snacks are 100 per cent bad for health. Yet people are promoting them either because they are ignorant or they are careless. These fried items can fetch fatal diseases,” said K. Mohammed Ismail, senior doctor and Deputy District Medical Officer of Malappuram.

Some sellers have been experimenting in new items. They would fry anything that they get, including boiled quail eggs and chopped pineapple, like the way roadside pickle sellers experiment with any fruit or vegetable they could lay their hands on.Food Safety officials and civic bodies have been turning a Nelson’s eye as the entire business is progressing illegally. The refrain that “he is making a living by this business” is heard whenever the health issues are raised among the public.