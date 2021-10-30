Good feedback for State’s caravan tourism policy

Tourism dept. to launch portal for prospective groups, individuals as the project rolls out in Jan.

With proposals and inquires pouring in, the caravan tourism policy of the State is garnering good response from all corners. While the project is slated to hit the road in January 2022, the massive feedback has prompted the Tourism Department to launch a web portal for prospective groups and individuals.

With the industry set to beat the COVID-19 blues and tourists looking for quieter destinations in the post-pandemic world, caravanning is expected to be a major attraction.

“Since so many people are approaching us with proposals, especially for starting caravan parks, we will be opening a portal. All groups and individuals who want to set up a park or own a caravan can register there,” says Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja. While the department will be offering a subsidy for buying caravans, no assistance will be provided for parks that are minimum-investment structures.

Sustainable future

A template spotlighting sustainable future, the project allows guests to stay close to nature in maximum comfort. The department is projecting a three-fold tourism experience that involves luxury travel, pristine destinations, and a real taste of rural life.

“Most global tourists who visit Kerala want to experience the tropical greenery and they are also familiar with the caravan culture. Caravanning is not a mode of transportation, but something that offers a wholesome experience to the visitors,” he adds.

After the announcement of Kerala’s first caravan park at Marayoor, the department has received a volley of proposals from similar destinations. Along with major players, a lot of small and medium entrepreneurs are also exploring the possibility of caravan parks near current hotspots.

The caravan parks will function as parking pavilions offering a few extra facilities that include good comfort stations along with mini-kitchens and cafeterias. Apart from IT-enabled real-time monitoring of caravans, the fenced parks will be under surveillance to ensure guests’ safety.

Along with access to unexplored destinations and the option for plush accommodation, caravanning allows tourists to explore ecologically sensitive areas without harming the terrain. “You will be visiting the place in BS6 vehicles with stricter emission standards, causing nearly zero damage to the environment. And in the future if e-caravan comes, the situation will be more ideal,” he says.

Mr.Teja adds that the project will benefit all stakeholders in the sector, from industry giants to small-scale tour operators and guides. “Since the parks are coming up in rural spots, they will generate local employment and villagers will benefit from it,” he says.