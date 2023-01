January 27, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The golden jubilee celebrations of the Telugu Samskrithika Sangham, Thiruvananthapuram, will be held at the Golden Jubilee Hall at the ISRO staff quarters in Stationkadavu here on January 28 and 29.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy is scheduled to inaugurate the event on the first day. Cultural programmes will be staged on the second day.