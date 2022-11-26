Golden jubilee of Kerala Jyothisha Parishat celebrated 

November 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Jyothisha Parishat in Thrissur on Saturday. Parishat State president A.U. Raghuraman Panicker presided over the function. Cine actor Vineeth was the chief guest.

Pancharatna Keerthi Puraskarams were given for five eminent persons from various fields at the function.

Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratti was given Sanskrit Keerthi Award. Writer T. Padmanabhan was given Sahitya Keerthi Award. Padmanabha Sarma was awarded with Jyothisha Keerthi Puraskaram. Dr. K.G. Raveendran got Ayurveda Keerthi Puraskaram. Music director M. Jayachandran won Sangeetha Keerthi Puraskaram.

Jyothishacharya Aravindan Panicker Vattoli was presented with AVS Panicker Memorial Divanjna Puraskaram.