Golden jubilee of Kerala Jyothisha Parishat celebrated 

November 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Jyothisha Parishat in Thrissur on Saturday. Parishat State president A.U. Raghuraman Panicker presided over the function. Cine actor Vineeth was the chief guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pancharatna Keerthi Puraskarams were given for five eminent persons from various fields at the function.

Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratti was given Sanskrit Keerthi Award. Writer T. Padmanabhan was given Sahitya Keerthi Award. Padmanabha Sarma was awarded with Jyothisha Keerthi Puraskaram. Dr. K.G. Raveendran got Ayurveda Keerthi Puraskaram. Music director M. Jayachandran won Sangeetha Keerthi Puraskaram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jyothishacharya Aravindan Panicker Vattoli was presented with AVS Panicker Memorial Divanjna Puraskaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US