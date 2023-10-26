Golden jubilee celebrations of women’s police station begin

October 26, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

KOZHIKODE:

Acting Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission K. Baijunath inaugurated the three-day golden jubilee celebrations of the women’s police station in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The celebrations include seminars, exhibitions, and cultural events in which the women police officials will play an active part.

The inaugural ceremony, attended by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and police officials, was followed by sessions on issues involving children. A seminar named ‘Koottu’ for the safety of children will be inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. A special session on mental issues faced by children will be held at 11.30 a.m. on the same day.

‘Wings’, a programme on women’s safety, will be inaugurated by Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil in the afternoon. Seminars on topics such as ‘domestic violence’ and ‘dowry harassment’ will be held later. An exhibition on women’s safety will be held in the city on the same day.

Minister for tourism P.A.Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The women’s police station, hailed as the first such facility in Asia, was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 27, 1973.

