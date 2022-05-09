Golden jubilee block to be opened at Arts College

Institution formulates master plan in conformity with green protocol

Institution formulates master plan in conformity with green protocol

Kozhikode

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, will inaugurate the newly constructed golden jubilee block and ladies hostel at the Government Art and Science College, Meenchanda, on May 12. Minister for Ports and Museums, and MLA of Kozhikode South, Ahamed Devarkovil, will preside over the event at 9.30 a.m. The five-storey block was built at a cost of ₹19 crore. Only one floor of the ladies hostel has been completed. It was constructed at a cost of ₹.2.24 crore, Mr .Devarkovil told reporters here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the college is formulating a new master plan in conformity with the green protocol completely. The plan consists of an academic block comprising Pareeksha Bhavan, Student Welfare Department, establishment wing and Principal’s cabin, besides class rooms. Spaces for cultural activities, play ground, canteen, library, auditorium, and a stadium are also part of the master plan.

The plan gives importance to disposal of organic and non-biodegradable waste, rain water harvesting, modern toilets, sewage treatment plants and production of solar energy.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works; Koduvally MLA M.K. Muneer; Mayor Beena Philip; Additional Chief Secretary V.Venu; Director of Collegiate Education Vigneshwari V.; and District Collector N.Tej Lohit Reddy will be present at the event.