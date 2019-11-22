Gold worth Rs 2.04crore seized at Kannur airport Also for Thrissur, Kollam P3s

The Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)officials seized five kilograms of gold worth Rs2.04crore from six passengers when they tried to smuggle it into the country through the Kannur Internation Airport on Thursday evening.

The seizure was made from the passengers who are native of Kozhikode, Mallapuram, and Kasaragod, following the intelligence report.

While the customs seized about 729 gram gold, which was made in the past form and was brought by hiding it in the rectum.

The accused Muhammed Ameer, a resident of Beypore in Kozhikode was intercepted on his arrival from Muscat by Go Air flight on Thursday evening..

A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold capsule form, equivalent to Rs 28lakh, which the passenger had concealed inside his rectum.

The team comprising of Assistant Commissioner Madhusoodana Bhat, Superintendent including P.C Chacko and Santhosh Kumar, Inspectors including Ashok Kumar, Joy Sebastian, Yugal Kumar Sing and Sandeep Kumar and Havildar Parvathy and Mukesh were part of the team, who prevented the gold being smuggled through the airport. The gold has been seized and a case has been filed.

Meanwhile, based on the inputs, DRI seized 4.5kilogram of gold from Muhammed Nadheer, a resident of Kasaragod, Mohammed Shafi and Mujeeb, from Kozhikode, Nahim and Ajmal, both residents of Malappuram. They have arrived from Dubai and Sharaja by Air India flight.