Gold worth over ₹53 lakh seized at Kannur airport

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger, who tried to smuggle gold worth over ₹53.40 lakh, was arrested and the gold was seized at the Kannur International airport on Friday.

Based on an information received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kannur unit, the officers intercepted a passenger Mohammed Bin Rasheed Mohammed, hailing from Kalanad in Kasaragod. He arrived from from Dubai at the airport.

He tried to smuggle the gold in a compound form in four capsules concealed inside his body. Gold weighing 1,025 gm, which has a market value of ₹53,40,250 was seized.