Gold worth over ₹53 lakh seized at Kannur airport

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 26, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger, who tried to smuggle gold worth over ₹53.40 lakh, was arrested and the gold was seized at the Kannur International airport on Friday.

Based on an information received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kannur unit, the officers intercepted a passenger Mohammed Bin Rasheed Mohammed, hailing from Kalanad in Kasaragod. He arrived from from Dubai at the airport.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He tried to smuggle the gold in a compound form in four capsules concealed inside his body. Gold weighing 1,025 gm, which has a market value of ₹53,40,250 was seized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app