Gold worth over ₹53 lakh seized at Kannur airport
A passenger, who tried to smuggle gold worth over ₹53.40 lakh, was arrested and the gold was seized at the Kannur International airport on Friday.
Based on an information received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kannur unit, the officers intercepted a passenger Mohammed Bin Rasheed Mohammed, hailing from Kalanad in Kasaragod. He arrived from from Dubai at the airport.
He tried to smuggle the gold in a compound form in four capsules concealed inside his body. Gold weighing 1,025 gm, which has a market value of ₹53,40,250 was seized.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.