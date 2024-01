January 19, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Gold estimated to cost ₹51.83 lakh was seized by the officials of the air intelligence unit (AIU) of Customs at the Cochin International Airport from a family that arrived from Doha on January 19. The gold, concealed in fancy bangles, hair clips, in checked-in baggage and on the person, together weighed 929.29 grams. Separately, gold weighing over a kilo and worth ₹55.45 lakh was seized by AIU from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah.