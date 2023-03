March 07, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - KANNUR

Customs Air Intelligence unit seized gold worth over ₹50 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur airport on Monday.

A team headed by Customs Deputy Commissioner C.V. Jayakanth seized the gold from Mohammed Ashikeel, a native of Perambara in Kozhikode.

This year, the Customs have so far seized 13.84 kg of gold worth ₹7.8 crore at the Kannur airport