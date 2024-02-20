Gold worth over ₹24lakh seized at airport

February 20, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Customs officials have recorded the seizure of gold smuggled inside various articles at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport during the last few days.

Two crude gold chains of 199.79 grams valued at ₹12.57 lakh were seized on February 17. A total of 40,600 fake cigarettes worth ₹7.31 lakh were also recovered from two passengers who had arrived from Abu Dhabi the same day.

On February 15, the sleuths seized gold smuggled inside earpods, charging adapters and metal rings attached to key chains. These weighed a total of 182.44 grams and were found to be worth ₹11.47 lakh, according to a press release.

