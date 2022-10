ADVERTISEMENT

Officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized gold worth over ₹20 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai by a Go First flight at the Kannur International Airport on Tuesday. The passenger was identified as Mufazil Muhammed from Punnad in Kannur.

The operation was led by Customs Deputy commissioner C.V. Jayakanth and Superintendents V.P. Baby and M.K. Ramachandran.