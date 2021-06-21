Gold worth nearly ₹1 crore seized at Kochi airport

Kochi

About two kg of gold was hidden in small portions in a food grinder. The Malappuram native had landed in Kochi in a Qatar Airways flight

Sleuths from the Customs Department seized nearly ₹1 crore worth of gold from a passenger, who arrived at the Kochi airport from Qatar on Monday.

According to initial reports, the gold was seized from a native of Malappuram, who has been taken into custody. He had landed in Kochi in a Qatar Airways flight. The nearly two kgs of gold was hidden in small portions in a food grinder, reports said.

