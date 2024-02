February 20, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence unit at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday thwarted yet another attempt to smuggle gold worth around ₹25 lakh in compound form. The seizure was made from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah. He was intercepted at the exit gate by Customs sleuths on the basis of profiling. Two capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form and weighing 478.40 grams, hidden inside his body, were recovered.