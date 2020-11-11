Kerala

Gold worth ₹9.19 lakh seized

In another gold seizure at the Kannur International Airport, the team of air customs officials seized gold worth ₹9.19 lakh.

The effort to smuggle in the gold in the form of candy was thwarted by the officials.

Mohammed, 60, a native of Mulleria in Kasaragod, was arrested in connection with the case. Gold weighing 175 gram was seized by the customs officials. Mohammed had arrived from Dubai on Tuesday night and the gold was seized when the officials noticed suspicious behaviour during the checking of the baggage. The gold concealed in wrappers was kept in a chocolate box.

