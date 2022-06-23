Gold worth ₹90 lakh seized at Kannur airport
Found in polythene packets tied around legs
Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of Air Customs seized 1,717 g of gold worth about ₹90 lakh from a passenger at the Kannur airport on Thursday.
According to the authorities, the gold was seized from Abdhurahman Kongodumachalil, a resident of Kayakkodi in Kozhikode, who arrived by a Go First flight from Muscat. The gold compound was found in two polythene packets tied around each of his legs.
Based on his statement and phone details, another person, Hameed Achanintavide of Vadakara, was also taken into custody. Both were arrested and later released on bail.
The authorities said that further investigation was under way. The gold seizure was done by a team led by Deputy Commissioner C.V. Jayakanth, Superintendents V.P Baby. P Murali and others.
