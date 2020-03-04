KeralaKANNUR 04 March 2020 00:03 IST
Comments
Gold worth ₹9 lakh seized
Updated: 04 March 2020 00:03 IST
Air Customs sleuths seized 233 grams of gold worth around ₹9 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Kannur International Airport on Tuesday. The gold was seized from K.P. Alikunhi of Kasaragod district, who arrived from Dubai in a GoAir flight. The gold was in compound paste form and was concealed inside steel scrubbers. Customs Assistant Commissioner Madhusoodhana Bhat led the team that made the seizure.
More In Kerala
Read more...