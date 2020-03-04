Kerala

Gold worth ₹9 lakh seized

Air Customs sleuths seized 233 grams of gold worth around ₹9 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Kannur International Airport on Tuesday. The gold was seized from K.P. Alikunhi of Kasaragod district, who arrived from Dubai in a GoAir flight. The gold was in compound paste form and was concealed inside steel scrubbers. Customs Assistant Commissioner Madhusoodhana Bhat led the team that made the seizure.

