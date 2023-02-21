HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold worth ₹85 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport

February 21, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Gold concealed in footwear worn by a passenger was seized by Customs air intelligence unit on Tuesday.

Gold concealed in footwear worn by a passenger was seized by Customs air intelligence unit on Tuesday.

The air intelligence unit of the Customs at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) intercepted a passenger, a Palakkad native, who flew in from Dubai and seized 1871.73 grams of gold from him. The gold is worth ₹85 lakh in the market.  

The gold was concealed on his person in the form of three capsules and in two rectangular packets in the form of gold paste hidden in the sole of the footwear worn by him. Customs termed it one of the biggest seizures from an individual.  

The gold paste in packets was hidden between the insole and the midsole of the footwear, and the passenger was trying to exit through the green channel when he was intercepted by officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.