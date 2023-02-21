Gold worth ₹85 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport

February 21, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The air intelligence unit of the Customs at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) intercepted a passenger, a Palakkad native, who flew in from Dubai and seized 1871.73 grams of gold from him. The gold is worth ₹85 lakh in the market.

The gold was concealed on his person in the form of three capsules and in two rectangular packets in the form of gold paste hidden in the sole of the footwear worn by him. Customs termed it one of the biggest seizures from an individual.

The gold paste in packets was hidden between the insole and the midsole of the footwear, and the passenger was trying to exit through the green channel when he was intercepted by officials.