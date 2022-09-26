Gold worth ₹83 lakh seized at Kannur international airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Intelligence Unit of the Air Customs has seized gold worth ₹83 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Muscat at the Kannur International Airport. The officers seized 1,634 g of gold from Muhammad Sabir, a resident of Koorachundu in Kozhikode on Sunday night. The gold was concealed in an emergency lamp as 14 gold plates. He was arrested and later released on bail. Further investigation is under way. The operation was carried out by a team led by Assistant Commissioner E.V. Sivarama and Superintendent V.P Baby.