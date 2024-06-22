ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth ₹75 lakh seized from passenger at Kannur airport

Published - June 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The police at the Kannur International Airport seized gold worth ₹75 lakh from a passenger on June 19 (Wednesday) afternoon. The passenger, T.T. Jamsheer, a resident of Balussery, was apprehended after he arrived in an Indigo flight from Doha.

After clearing Customs, Jamsheer exited the passenger terminal at approximately 4:00 p.m. He was subsequently taken into custody by the airport police, who found his behaviour suspicious. A detailed inspection revealed 1,124 grams of gold in paste form, hidden inside his body in four capsules. When extracted, the gold weighed 1,045 grams, valued at ₹74,87,000.

Jamsheer and the seized gold were handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. He is being interrogated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US