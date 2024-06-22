Gold worth ₹75 lakh seized from passenger at Kannur airport

The police at the Kannur International Airport seized gold worth ₹75 lakh from a passenger on June 19 (Wednesday) afternoon. The passenger, T.T. Jamsheer, a resident of Balussery, was apprehended after he arrived in an Indigo flight from Doha.

After clearing Customs, Jamsheer exited the passenger terminal at approximately 4:00 p.m. He was subsequently taken into custody by the airport police, who found his behaviour suspicious. A detailed inspection revealed 1,124 grams of gold in paste form, hidden inside his body in four capsules. When extracted, the gold weighed 1,045 grams, valued at ₹74,87,000.

Jamsheer and the seized gold were handed over to Customs officials for further investigation. He is being interrogated.

